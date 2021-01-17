Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.76 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $41.76 million and $8.58 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00537702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.69 or 0.04145623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013088 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

LOOM is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

