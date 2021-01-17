Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.06 Million in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,074,000 after buying an additional 6,062,344 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,587,000. Natixis increased its position in MGIC Investment by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after buying an additional 1,964,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 47.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,520,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,934 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 455,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

