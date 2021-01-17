LUKSO Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00004377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $2.64 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00520178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.62 or 0.04011966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015606 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

