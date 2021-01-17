LUXCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 59% higher against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $6,924.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,769.53 or 0.99624807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00348715 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.07 or 0.00596226 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00158848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002024 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00026537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000991 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001299 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,542,639 coins and its circulating supply is 10,535,406 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

