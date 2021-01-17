Maker Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1,392.11 or 0.03964765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $177.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00062790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00518991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013019 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00015355 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,849 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

