Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in December

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,115,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 874,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,718.0 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

