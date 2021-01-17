Mchain (MAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Mchain has a market cap of $27,020.22 and approximately $16.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007246 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001457 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1,038.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006889 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Mchain

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 53,928,400 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

