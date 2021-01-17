MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in December

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,330,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 8,134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.

MEDIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediPharm Labs from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MediPharm Labs in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on MediPharm Labs from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.56.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

OTCMKTS MEDIF opened at $0.60 on Friday. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.