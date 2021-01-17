MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $97,107.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00537702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.69 or 0.04145623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013088 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016555 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.