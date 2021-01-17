Minereum (MNE) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $5,816.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00537702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.69 or 0.04145623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013088 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,138,568 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

