Moeda Loyalty Points Market Cap Hits $11.40 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $841,325.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00516641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.43 or 0.04004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013015 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.