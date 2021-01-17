MonaCoin (MONA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.39 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $105.24 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,112.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.25 or 0.03406942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00396518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.22 or 0.01344899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.65 or 0.00562904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00438565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00288800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00021364 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

