MoonTools (MOONS) Hits Market Capitalization of $193,858.37

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $193,858.37 and $1,397.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.05 or 0.00019750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00047334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00121703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00252005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00071719 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,293.00 or 0.98879568 BTC.

MoonTools Token Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

