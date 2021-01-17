More Coin (MORE) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $41,477.41 and $1,084.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

