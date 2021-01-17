Mysterium (MYST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,372.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $15,372.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00062790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00518991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.11 or 0.03964765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013019 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

