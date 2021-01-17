MyWish Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $490.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. One MyWish token can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $410,485.46 and $490.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00513267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.76 or 0.03955911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015266 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

