Nasdacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $277,394.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $174,762.87 and $277,394.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,420,173 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

