Native Utility Token Market Cap Achieves $22.79 Million (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Native Utility Token token can now be purchased for $23.19 or 0.00064970 BTC on major exchanges. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $22.79 million and approximately $916.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00047334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00121703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00252005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00071719 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,293.00 or 0.98879568 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token was first traded on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

