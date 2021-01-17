Native Utility Token (NUT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $916.00

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Native Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $23.19 or 0.00064970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Native Utility Token has a market cap of $22.79 million and $916.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00047334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00121703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00252005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00071719 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,293.00 or 0.98879568 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.