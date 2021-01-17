NevaCoin Price Down 57.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 68.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, NevaCoin has traded 57.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $5,814.39 and approximately $7.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,430,015 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

