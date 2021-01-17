NevaCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 68.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 57.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $5,814.39 and $7.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10,149.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,430,015 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

