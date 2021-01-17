Niobio Cash Market Cap Reaches $50,396.19 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $50,396.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

