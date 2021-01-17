noob.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $27,227.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, noob.finance has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One noob.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00119452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00065508 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00255200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00038773 BTC.

noob.finance Token Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

noob.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

