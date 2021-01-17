North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys C$127,280.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$127,280.

On Friday, January 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.18 per share, with a total value of C$131,839.00.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.03. 73,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.33. The company has a market cap of C$379.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$94.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.79 million. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.32%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

