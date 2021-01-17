North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys C$131,839.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,839.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,839.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,280.00.

TSE NOA traded down C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.03. 73,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.33. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95. The company has a market cap of C$379.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.40.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$94.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.79 million. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 10.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.