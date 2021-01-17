Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NWN opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In related news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

