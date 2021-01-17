NPCoin Trading Up 64.9% Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 64.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $443,009.01 and approximately $3,103.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008004 BTC.
- X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About NPCoin
Cryptonight
Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “
NPCoin Coin Trading
NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
