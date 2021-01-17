NPCoin Trading Up 64.9% Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 64.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $443,009.01 and approximately $3,103.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008004 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/