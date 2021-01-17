Nyzo Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $719,615.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00049504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00128688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00250393 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,376.26 or 1.06873913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067994 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

