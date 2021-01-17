Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,185.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,165.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.