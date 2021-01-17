Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $99.81 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $99.81 million and $25.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00104834 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000850 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00342999 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

Oasis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

