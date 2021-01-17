ODUWA 1-Day Volume Tops $16,118.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $16,118.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,704.82 or 1.00033339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.