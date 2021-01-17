ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $16,118.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,704.82 or 1.00033339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

