OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $406,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at $6,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $10,316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 774,385.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCFT opened at $21.51 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of -89.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.19 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

