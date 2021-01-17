ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 647,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OKE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

ONEOK stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

