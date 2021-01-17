Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Tops $39.99 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $39.99 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00518450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.27 or 0.04026865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013030 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016702 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

Orbit Chain Token Trading

Orbit Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.