Orchid One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.77 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $15.77 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.00541691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.58 or 0.04157629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013179 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016590 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

