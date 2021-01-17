Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

OBNK opened at $30.28 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $711.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

