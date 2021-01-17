Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.
OBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
OBNK opened at $30.28 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $711.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.
