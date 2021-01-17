Origin Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002808 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $1,363.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00120325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00064135 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00250450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00070543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,660.81 or 0.96536820 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

