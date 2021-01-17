Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$23,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,263,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,693,665.46.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

OM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.48. The company had a trading volume of 245,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,774. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.57.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

