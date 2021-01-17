OST Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.90 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and $2.90 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00513267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.76 or 0.03955911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015266 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.