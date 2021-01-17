Oxen Market Cap Reaches $29.30 Million (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001554 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $29.30 million and approximately $139,166.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,692.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.54 or 0.03458784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00396863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.78 or 0.01335792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.64 or 0.00556534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00433920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.99 or 0.00280153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00021332 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 52,837,547 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

