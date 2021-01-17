Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.97. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Insiders have sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 550,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,309. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -294.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $77.89.

Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

