Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE PARR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $728.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.95. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.04 million. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after buying an additional 1,063,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 424,408 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 440.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 138,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 82,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

