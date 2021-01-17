Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,185.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,165.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

