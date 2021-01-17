Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Update

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 597,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of PTOTF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Patriot One Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Patriot One Technologies from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

