Patron (PAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,865.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 80.7% against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $501,104.32 and approximately $4,865.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

