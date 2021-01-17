PayBX (AXPR) Tops One Day Volume of $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One PayBX token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.58 or 0.00521327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.64 or 0.04031005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013048 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016610 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.