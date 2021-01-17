PayPie Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $612,608.22 and $18.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPie Profile

PPP is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

