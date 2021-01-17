Paytomat Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a total market cap of $52,686.37 and $3,675.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00119452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00065508 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00255200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00038773 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.