PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 117,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $548,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,259,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 143,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,357 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFLT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,767. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.65 million, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

